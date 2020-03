Country-wide school closures

Number of countries total : 13 countries



Number of learners affected total : 290.509.228



Armenia



437.612



Azerbaijan



1.783.390



Bahrain



247.489



China - including Hong Kong and Macao -



233.169.621



Democratic People’s Republic of Korea



4.229.170



Iran (Islamic Republic of)



14.561.998



Iraq



7.010.788



Italy



9.039.741



Japan



16.496.928



Kuwait



358.786



Lebanon



1.132.178



Mongolia



870.962



United Arab Emirates



1.170.565



Note : Figures correspond to number of learners enrolled at pre-primary, primary, lower-secondary, and upper-secondary levels of education [ISCED levels 0 to 3]. Enrolment figures based on UNESCO Institute of Statistics data. The figures do not include tertiary level students who may also be affected by closures of educational institutions.



Localized school closures

Number of countries total : 9 countries



Number of learners potentially at risk : 180.236.493



France



Germany



Pakistan



Republic of Korea



Singapore



Thailand



United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland



United States of America



Viet Nam



(*) Note : Figures correspond to total number of learners enrolled at pre-primary, primary, lower-secondary, and upper-secondary levels of education [ISCED levels 0 to 3] and could be affected should localized school closures become countrywide. Enrolment figures based on UNESCO Institute of Statistics data. The figures do not include tertiary level students who may also be affected by closures of educational institutions.